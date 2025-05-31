Forbes' need for a new operating theatre is before NSW Parliament again as our local MP calls on the government to include funding in the next State budget.

Member for Orange Philip Donato said the need for a new, modern theatre was undeniable as he brought forward four priorities for the electorate for funding in the 2025/2026 NSW Budget.

"The existing theatre is over 50 years old and is no longer fit for purpose," Mr Donato said in Parliament.

"It was used for approximately 770 procedures last year alone, which is a heavy load for a single, outdated theatre.

"During a visit, the Minister for Health and I both witnessed the ageing facility and heard directly from staff about the growing surgical demand.

"The need for a new, modern theatre at Forbes hospital is undeniable."

Forbes Shire Council has been lobbying for a new theatre for a number of years now.

Health Minister Ryan Park visited Forbes mid-2024, on a two-day tour of the region, and later acknowledged that in Parliament.

"First, as a result of the member's advocacy, the Government will arrange a discussion with senior staff from Health Infrastructure and the local health district to work through a proposal about improving those theatres going forward," he said on 13 August.

"It is a genuine issue.

"Obviously there are budget constraints at the moment.

"Budgets are always tight, particularly in health. But I am prepared to sit down with the member, the community, local representatives from Health Infrastructure and, of course, the local health district to see what we what we can do to upgrade the facility."

Mr Donato's budget priorities included the need to repair water infrastructure damaged in the 2022 flood events, with Parkes alone facing an estimated $20 million repair to its Lake Endeavour pipeline.

"The former government allocated $145 million to rebuild similar water assets in northern rivers following floods, therefore equity and fairness demands a comparable commitment for the central west," Mr Donato said.

Mr Donato also called for robotic-assisted surgery at Orange Health Service.

"Sydney currently has at least 25 robots serving a population of 5.18 million, which is a ratio of one robot per 207,000 people," Mr Donato said.

"The Orange medical catchment serves approximately 250,000 people, and this strongly justifies one robot.

"Installing this technology in Orange would significantly enhance cancer care pathways in the region and bring regional health care up to modern standards."

His final budget call was to back the community's longstanding call for improved passenger rail services.

"Since my first term in 2016, the Orange Rail Action Group and I have pushed to extend the Bathurst Bullet to Orange. A petition gained over 10,000 signatures, which shows the strong local support for this initiative," Mr Donato said.