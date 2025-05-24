A program of water blasting designed to improve road safety in winter will see works around Forbes this month.

Contractors will carry out water blasting at more than 30 central west locations in a 12-week blitz, removing excess bitumen to improve the grip between vehicles’ tyres and the road’s surface.

Transport for NSW Acting Regional Director West Holly Davies said water blasting was a road maintenance technique used across the NSW road network to remove excess bitumen that can collect on the road’s surface and result in decreased skid resistance in wet weather.

“The water blasting machine is essentially a pressure washer mounted on a truck that sprays water up to 30,000 PSI (pounds per square inch) to remove excess bitumen and increase skid resistance,” Ms Davies said.

“The excess bitumen is vacuumed up and stored within a tanker to be taken away for appropriate disposal at a suitable waste management facility.”

Four of the locations flagged for work are on the Newell Highway from Daroobalgie Road in Forbes to 32km south at the Jemalong Rest Area.

The Mid Western Highway, intersection with Lachlan Street in Cowra, and the Escort Way near Healys Road West of Manildra, are other locations in our area.

Ms Davies said there were a number of ways locations were selected for water blasting.

“Transport for NSW conducts a number of assessments, including assessing the texture of the surface by measuring skid resistance and surface friction. This assessment then informs a report on the areas requiring water blasting,” Ms Davies said.

“Also, local teams will take additional note of sections of road that require further examination, particularly if they’re in high traffic areas or intersections.

“Water blasting can be done any time of the year but the best results are achieved when the weather is cooler because the bitumen is removed and managed more efficiently when it’s colder and more brittle, rather than when it is warm and soft.”

All water blasting is carried out under traffic control and changed traffic conditions including lower speed limits and stop/slow arrangements.

Road users are asked to slow down as they approach a water blasting crew and to follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks road users for their patience.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.