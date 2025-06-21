MEN'S GOLF

By Short Putt

Winter was most definitely around when the Forbes golfers ventured onto the course to play their Saturday competition.

While the sun shone the air temperature was not warm and the occasional wind enforced the cold.

The Saturday men's competition was the June Monthly Medal, sponsored by BWR Accountants and Advisors.

The field was down a bit at 50 players with most who played keen to get their game done and enjoy the warmth of the ‘Golfie’. The scores were higher than expected despite the good fairway run and possibly affected by recent changes in handicaps.

The A-Grade was won by Caleb Hanrahan with a nett 71. His front-9 included a ‘double’ countered by birdies on the 3rd and 6th holes.

His back-9 brought dividends with par golf and helped by birdies on the 13th and 18th holes. In all a tidy scratch score of 70 nudged upwards by his ‘+’ handicap.

Runner-up was Jeff House (72 nett) whose start was hampered by bad putting on the 1st hole and a succession of errant shots on 2nd hole which he played mostly down the 17th fairway. But he settled into his game with excellent iron play which yielded numerous pars and the occasional birdie.

The B-Grade was another display of calmness under fire as Liam Fraser compiled his nett 73 round. The front-9 was very much a see-saw event with a ‘quad-bogey’ on the 2nd followed by a birdie on the 3rd. He was pleased to grab a par on the 9th. His back-9 was much steadier and helped reap his reward.

The B-Grade runner up went to Cooper Byrnes who did very well to return a nett 75. His game was one of steady play with no outstanding highlights although he did fall prey to the 7th hole traps. Having a few more putts drop would have helped.

The C-Grade had a similar gap between their prize winners. Peter Grayson had a day of miscues heading to and on the green but eventually settled for a nett 75 to take the Medal. It was very much a ‘bogey train’ all day but he did celebrate with a par on the last hole.

The C-Grade runner up was Max Haley with a nett 77. He was not confident at the outset and consequently book-ended the front-9 with triple-bogies. His back-9 was much the same but errant shots on the 15th and 17th holes proved damaging to his score.

The ball sweep went to 79 nett on count back, going to: 73 – H Callaghan; 74 - D Quirk; 75 – J Cutler, T Griffiths; 76 - P Kay, A Dukes; 77 – C Banks; 78 - C Alley, S Kirkman, K Herbert, P Dawson; 79 - L Little. There was a lone visitor being Rob Shannon (Bathurst GC). He enjoyed his wander if not his score but possibly had his mind on family affairs that afternoon and consequently may have rushed his shots.

The NTP’s went to: 9th – T Callaghan; 18th – L Flakelar. Neither of them managed to convert for a ‘2’. There were five 2’s overall with the A-Graders taking four and B-graders one. The 2’s on the 9th and 18th holes were scored from outside the NTP markers.

The 3rd hole Super-Pin went to Liam Fraser. He was in the first group and was the first and only name on the card, leaving a very tall order for anybody to get inside him. His shot to 96 cm was a surprise but most welcome having come off a ‘quad’ on the previous hole.

The overall scores were unusual in that despite the good conditions they were higher than expected. There were only four scratch scores in the 70’s, and less than 10 in the 80’s. The greens ran smoothly but their speed did catch a few golfers off guard, seeing their first putt slide further past the hole than they would have liked. This was obviously disappointing.

Also disappointing was the ‘bridesmaid’ status by Jeff House. This is the third time in less than a year that he has been beaten to a Monthly Medal by one shot. But like Brad Ashton, who was a ‘bridesmaid’ for the comp winner’s circle for a similar time, I am sure the winner nuptials will soon arrive.

The par-5’s once again grabbed a few unwary players. The 2nd hole saw quite a deal of action with more 8’s recorded than usual.

These were topped by a ‘9’ recorded by Liam Fraser, who brushed this aside to win, and a ‘Bo Derek + 1’ by a player who had trouble with the OB and trees. His day did not get any better after that.

But there was some joy out there. Andrew Dukes’ birdie on the 7th could be described as majestic, or not. And Adrian Cole found the 15th easy enough to score a birdie on, which settled nicely between a couple of triple bogeys on his card.

One player found the 15th quite challenging.

Returning player Steve Rogers was out for his first comp game in many years. He used the 14th fairway to make his way down the 15th near to the water. A shank with his fairway club saw his ball bounce onto the bridge and settle about midway.

From there it was a casual swing with the same club to the front approach to the green and then the usual chipping woes. But he did manage par on a couple of other holes to brighten his day.

Here is the news:

On Sunday Forbes was represented by 10 players at the Lachlan Valley District GA Championships and Pennants, held at Trundle. The weather was quite wintery with early rain breaking to clear skies assisted by a cold wind. There was a good turn out of over 80 players attending.

Most of the prize winners were sand green exponents but Forbes did win the “A” Division Scratch Pennants.

The team of Steve Betland, Brad Ashton, Peter Dawson, Andrew Dukes, Caleb Hanrahan and Reggie Murray amassed 203 points, finishing four points clear of Condobolin. Grenfell won the Handicap Pennants (208) from Peak Hill (204).

The LVDGA Championship “Moulder Cup” was won by Garry Hancock (Grenfell) with a scratch score of 68. Runner up was Steve Betland (69) on count back from Caleb Hanrahan. The LVDGA ‘Champion of Champions’ winner was Zac Mitchell (Condo) who scored 70 scratch.

The other prizes were shared among the ‘sand green’ players although Condo players did very well. Parkes players contributed with two NTP’s. The winner of the Sand Green Championship was J Baker (Caragabal) with 71.

The weekend of 28,29 June will see the playing of the Mens Foursomes Champs. The course will be closed to social play during the morning but open in the afternoon.

It is crystal ball time:

This Saturday 21 June is the 4BBB Stroke Championship, sponsored by Glen Yarra Ag. And Sunday has the usual Stableford Medley comp.

VETS GOLF

Only a small field for veterans twin towns golf in Forbes last week despite the weather not all that bad considering the recent run of wet and miserable conditions.

While not able to collect the vets winners envelope best score for the day went to Reggie Murray with a one over scratch round for 38 points. Not that it worried local leftie Barry Parker who collected first with 35 points.

Due to the small field no runner-up trophy was presented. Encouragement award to the ‘hot and cold’ Alex Mackinnon. Nearest the pins, all grades. 9th Tony Cogswell (F), 18th Nym Dziuba (P).

Ball sweep to 32 points. 34 Nym Dziuba (P), Bruce Chandler (F), 33 Ralph Baker (F), Neal Herbert (F), Frank Hanns (F), 32 Kim Herbert (F).

Nothing unusual in the twin towns shield with Forbes, best six from 22 players for 200 points to Parkes’ 85 from only three representatives.

Prior to presentations on Thursday a minute’s silence was absorbed in respect to the passing for popular Parkes member Graham Cooke whose grave side funeral will be held on Friday July 4.

This week will see the Lachlan Valley monthly 18 hole comp heading to the green fields of the Condobolin Golf Club where if the golf isn’t the best, hospitality, morning tea and lunch will be. Noms from 9.15am for a 10am shot gun start.

As the BG scribe reported it was chilly last Tuesday morning where only five braved the elements. Four finished the 12 holes, one had enough after nine while two were that ‘hot’ they ever continued play covering the 18 holes. Good luck to ‘em.

Jeff Moon was best in the 12 hole comp with 23 points.

With the prediction of better weather this week ball toss at 9am on Tuesday for the 12 hole comp with coffee to follow for all interested.