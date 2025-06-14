SQUASH

By DROP SHOT!

Results of Week 5 of our Autumn competition.

Wednesday May 28

Teams, it's the half way mark and Hardys are in control with 95 points, Jones follow on 89, Markworts are third for 71 and Cogswells finish this week with 68 points. There’s plenty of time left to shuffle the team deck.

Highlights: Hunter Bilsborough hit gold to claim first set 15-13 against Ellie Cowhan but Ellie tightened her grip and pulled the next set her way 15-11.

Ellie was ahead in the third but Hunter regained control for a solid win finishing with two 15s to Ellie’s 11, 8.

Youngsters Lucas Jones and Nate Markwort filled the scoresheet for four exciting sets, the closest being the third which Lucas lost 16-18. But he bounced back to take the win 15-11, 15-10. Great match guys.

‘Wons to watch’: Robey McMillan is gaining momentum with a fourth win, three being 3-0 victories.

Court one: Jones v Cogswells 20 points to 15.

Cooper v Chris 6-1, Lucy Robinson v Bec Jones 2-5 and Noah Brown v Luke Bilsborough 1-6. Court two; Markworts v Hardys 11 points to 10.

Harry Bilsborough v Lindy Cowhan 1-6 and sub R McMillan v Shane Moxey 6-1.

Thursday evening

Teams: Millers are still up front on 124 points, Dawes with 111 have soared from fifth to second place, H Krosses next for 106 then Pipers 104, J Krosses 91 and finally Jones on 89.

Highlights: Sub Chris McQuie with experience plus, played seasoned campaigner Lawrey Brayne in a very equal five set showdown.

Chris was the grinning winner here scoring three 15s to Lawry’s two 15s and a 13.

Now folks, John Ridley knows just where to hit a squash ball and Brett Thomas seems to know just where John’s gonna hit it, so a big match was predicted between these two and was delivered.

After four tough sets John had the win this time 16-14. Very entertaining fellas.

Wons to watch: Adam Chudleigh’s had a good run winning four matches from four starts.

Other results, Court one was not well attended. H Krosses v J Krosses 17 points to 4. Henry v Jay 6-1, Claire Bayley v Steve Allegri 5-2 and Deb Bryant v Ken Bryant 6-1.

Court two: Dawes v Millers 27 to 22.

Ollie v sub Sam Hornery 6-1, Jake Shaw v Dan Bayley 6-1. Big hitter - Scotty Webb was full on, dispatching fit, court sprinter - Max Ridley 3-0, Alex Bayley v Garry Dempsey 1-6, Tony Trotter v sub T Welsh 1-6 and T J Markwort v Tim Welsh 3-4.

Court three: Jones v Pipers 12-16. Max v Darryn 1-6, Mark Webb v Lockie Jones 1-6 and Sandy Paterson v Pete Cowhan 6-1.

This week’s draw: Team 6 v 3, 4 v 2, 1 v 5 both nights.