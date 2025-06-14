PHOTO
By DROP SHOT
Wednesday June 4, week six
Teams Hardys remain ahead now with 108 points, Jones are next on 98, Markworts now third for 88 and Cogswells follow that with a close 86 points. And there’s still time for catch-ups, players.
Highlights for the night: Nate Markwort won the initial set 15-11 against Luke Bilsborough but Luke was on a roll from then on taking the win; 15-8, 15-9, and 15-11.
Harry Bilsborough lost set one 10-15 to Lucy Robinson only to take the next three and claim the match 15-6, 15-11 etc.
Court one: Markworts v Jones 17 points to 9. Lucas Jones v Noah Brown 6-1.
Court two: Hardys v Cogswells 15 to 18.
Marcus v Christine: Marcus played well but Christine’s court coverage and well placed returns gave her a convincing 3-0 win. Shane Moxey v Bella Henry 6-1.
Thursday evening
Teams: Millers still lead, now on 147 points, Dawes follow with 137, H Krosses next for 129 then Pipers 122, Joneses now on 114 have moved ahead of J Krosses on 106.
Highlights: Sub Kimberley Chudleigh and Ken Bryant entertained us as they see sawed through four sets of solid squash until the fifth when Kim finally won the drawn out battle 15-8.
And in a match with very interesting scores, Oliver Paterson won the first set 15 points to Denn Haynes’ 13 but after that Oli was three times unlucky tasting defeat 13-15, 13-15 and another 13-15. That’s squash folks.
Court one: Jones v J Krosses 25 points to 15. Regan Acret v Alex Doyle, where despite Al’s excellent stroke play, Regan’s tight, good length side wall lobs took their toll gaining him a 3-0 win.
Mark Webb v Shanna Nock 1-6, Sandy Paterson v sub B Thomas 6-1 and John Ridley v Adam Chudleigh 2-5.
Court two; Pipers v Millers; 18 to 23. Sam Hornery v Dan Bayley 5-2, Lockie Jones v Lawry Brayne 6-1 and Pete Cowhan v Max Ridley 1-6.
Court three; H Krosses v Dawes 23 points to 26. Henry v Ollie 6-1, Jono Cannon v sub D Bayley 1-6, Cam Dale v sub L Brayne 5-2, Will Markwort v sub A Chudleigh 3-4, sub Stuart Thomas v Alex Cowhan 1-6, Claire Bayley v Anthony Trotter 6-1 and Deb Bryant v T J Markwort 1-6.
This week’s draw: team 4 v 5, 2 v 3, 1 v 6 both nights.