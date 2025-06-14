By DROP SHOT

Wednesday June 4, week six

Teams Hardys remain ahead now with 108 points, Jones are next on 98, Markworts now third for 88 and Cogswells follow that with a close 86 points. And there’s still time for catch-ups, players.

Highlights for the night: Nate Markwort won the initial set 15-11 against Luke Bilsborough but Luke was on a roll from then on taking the win; 15-8, 15-9, and 15-11.

Harry Bilsborough lost set one 10-15 to Lucy Robinson only to take the next three and claim the match 15-6, 15-11 etc.

Court one: Markworts v Jones 17 points to 9. Lucas Jones v Noah Brown 6-1.

Court two: Hardys v Cogswells 15 to 18.

Marcus v Christine: Marcus played well but Christine’s court coverage and well placed returns gave her a convincing 3-0 win. Shane Moxey v Bella Henry 6-1.

Thursday evening

Teams: Millers still lead, now on 147 points, Dawes follow with 137, H Krosses next for 129 then Pipers 122, Joneses now on 114 have moved ahead of J Krosses on 106.

Highlights: Sub Kimberley Chudleigh and Ken Bryant entertained us as they see sawed through four sets of solid squash until the fifth when Kim finally won the drawn out battle 15-8.

And in a match with very interesting scores, Oliver Paterson won the first set 15 points to Denn Haynes’ 13 but after that Oli was three times unlucky tasting defeat 13-15, 13-15 and another 13-15. That’s squash folks.

Court one: Jones v J Krosses 25 points to 15. Regan Acret v Alex Doyle, where despite Al’s excellent stroke play, Regan’s tight, good length side wall lobs took their toll gaining him a 3-0 win.

Mark Webb v Shanna Nock 1-6, Sandy Paterson v sub B Thomas 6-1 and John Ridley v Adam Chudleigh 2-5.

Court two; Pipers v Millers; 18 to 23. Sam Hornery v Dan Bayley 5-2, Lockie Jones v Lawry Brayne 6-1 and Pete Cowhan v Max Ridley 1-6.

Court three; H Krosses v Dawes 23 points to 26. Henry v Ollie 6-1, Jono Cannon v sub D Bayley 1-6, Cam Dale v sub L Brayne 5-2, Will Markwort v sub A Chudleigh 3-4, sub Stuart Thomas v Alex Cowhan 1-6, Claire Bayley v Anthony Trotter 6-1 and Deb Bryant v T J Markwort 1-6.

This week’s draw: team 4 v 5, 2 v 3, 1 v 6 both nights.