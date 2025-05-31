By DROP SHOT

Results of Week 4 of the Forbes Autumn squash competition.

Wednesday May 21

Team ladder is now: Hardys lead the chase comfortably with 83 well earned points, Jones follow on 69, Markworts closing the gap at 60 and Cogswells trail with 53 points.

Highlights: Lucy Robinson and Lindy Cowhan squeezed 106 total points into four sets and Lindy doubled Lucy’s fifth set points plus one more for 15-7.

Hunter Bilsborough did well to take a set from Josh Haley but Josh won the match winning set 15-10 and keen squash boys; Luke Bilsborough v Lucas Jones played three tight sets; 16-14, 13-15 and 15-12 but Luke grabbed the fourth 15-5 for the win.

Court one: Jones managed a win over Hardys 19 points to 16. Cooper v sub Christine Cogswell 6-1, Noah Brown v Nate Markwort 2-5 and Robey MvMillan v Shane Moxey 6-1.

Court two: Cogswells v Markworts 12 to 9. Bec Jones v Harry Bilsborough 6-1.

Thursday

Team ladder: Millers remain ahead on 102 points, H Krosses next, then Pipers and J Krosses, Dawes and finally Jones on 77.

Highlights: Jono Cannon snuck a set from sub J Shaw 18-16 but Jake was back on track for set four 15-8, Garry Dempsey lost two sets to John Ridley 7-15, 9-15 but Gaz bounced back with a 15, 16, 15 trio to John’s 11, 14 and 12.

Then All rounder, Alex Doyle and Speedster, Jake Shaw finally met on court and what a show down that was; four furious sets that went on and on and on then for the finale, Alex nailed the fifth 15-11 for the big match win.

Court one: H Krosses v Pipers 23 to 19. Henry v Darryn 1-6, Cam Dale v Lockie Jones 1-6, sub A Bayley v Pete Cowhan 2-5, Claire Bayley v Oli Paterson 6-1 and Deb Bryant v Kim Chudleigh 6-1.

Court two: Millers v Jones 21 to 20. Lockie v Max 6-1, Dan Bayley v Regan Acret 1-6, Lawry Brayne v sub C McQuie 6-1 and ‘pocket rocket’ Max Ridley v ‘volley drop master’ Sandy Paterson for a 4-3 win.

Court three: J Krosses v Dawes 19 to 13. Shanna Nock v sub C McQuie 3-4, Adam Chudleigh v Alex Bayley 5-2, Steve Allegri v Tony Trotter 6-1 and Ken Bryant v T J Markwort 1-6.

This week’s draw: Team 1 v 3, 5 v 2, 6 v 4 both nights.