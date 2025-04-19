A rising local soccer star has been recognised with the President's Award at the annual Sportsperson of the Year Association dinner.

Harper Piggott was selected in the Western NSW soccer team based in Bathurst, which means he travels to Bathurst every Wednesday for training and to Orange, Mudgee or even Sydney every weekend for competition.

Harper was chosen in the Wilcannia / Forbes school team that represented in the competition held in Tamworth.

He's a member of the Forbes representative team, and will be competing at the Kanga Cup in Canberra for a chance to be selected in a representative team.

Off the soccer field, Harper was involved in Forbes Little Athletics and competed in regional and zone finals.