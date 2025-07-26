Those in the construction industry are invited to learn how they can be part of the central west flood recovery this week.

Reconstruction NSW is hosting construction industry briefings this week as the region takes another step in the roll-out of the central west Resilient Homes program.

The $40 million program supports homeowners impacted by the 2022 floods to raise, rebuild, relocate or retrofit their homes with flood resilient materials.

NSW Reconstruction Authority is urging all those in the construction industry – from surveyors to suppliers, architects to builders – to connect with them about the opportunities the program will create in the region in coming months.

Working with the Master Builders Association, Reconstruction has already addressed briefings in Orange and Dubbo.

The final one of the week is in Forbes from 4-6pm on Thursday, 24 July.

It’s a chance to learn about the eligible works and funding, homeowner journey and milestones, and builder requirements and licensing.

Ken Harrison, Director Central West, said the Resilient Homes program had already received 230 applications from flood-affected home owners, and carried out 180 home assessments.

While the program remains open for applications, for those looking to move forward with work funded by the program it’s time to talk with builders about options and get quotes.

That’s led Reconstruction to these briefings where they hope to engage with those in the construction industry.

The sessions are open to all in the construction industry, not just Master Builders members, but they are specifically for industry at this point.

With details to be confirmed, it’s expected there’ll be later sessions open to applicants looking to connect with those in the industry.

It’s been two-and-a-half years since the flood events that devastated communities in Cabonne, Forbes, Lachlan and Parkes, the Resilient Homes program opened for applications in October 2024.

“We’ve approved three grants already for resilient measures in the central west,” Mr Harrison said.

“Nine buyback offers have been made (in Cabonne), five have accepted and the first property has settled.”

To find out more about or register for the Resilient Homes program phone 1800 844 085 or email resilienthomesprogram@reconstruction.nsw.gov.au

The Forbes industry briefing is at Club Forbes from 4pm to 6pm on Thursday, 24 July. All trades and building services are welcome.