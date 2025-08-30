SQUASH

By DROP SHOT!

The Forbes Squash Club’s annual Championship finals were held last Friday night, 15 August.

After two weeks of very competitive squash, with both pleased and disappointed competitors, we were left with about a dozen finals matches to play.

The much-anticipated Men's A final had two of the most talented exponents of squash in the Central West competing, Lockie Miller and Henry Kross. So that was bound to be a thriller.

And Parkes’ Shanna Nock was out to retain her consecutive A grade title against the very talented Michelle Bentick.

A crowd of spectators and keen supporters arrived, dined on amply supplied pizzas and were no doubt hoping for some entertaining squash and that’s just what we got folks.

Grand final results were:

Men's A: Henry Kross defeated Lockie Miller over three sets of amazing squash.

B: Jono Cannon defeated Riley Jones fifth set 15-12.

C: Adam Chudleigh defeated Bradman Hardy in a thrilling five setter also.

Women's A: Shanna Nock reclaimed her crown defeating Michelle Bentick.

B: Christine Cogswell defeated Ellie Cowhan after five long sets.

C: Lindy Cowhan was outstanding defeating Bec Jones fourth set 15-11.

Juniors Novice division: Lucas Jones defeated Nate Markwort 17-15 third set.

Back draw finals were equal crowd pleasers.

Men's A: Sam Hornery defeated Dan Bayley.

B: Cooper Jones defeated Lawry Brayne.

C: T Jay Markwort defeated Hunter Bilsborough over four sets.

Women's A Plate: Young Claire Bayley defeated Alex Bayley in a very close five set tug-of-war.

Huge thanks to all participants and spectators, Kimberley Chudleigh and committee members, scorers and referees for ensuring the successful running or our championships. And general thanks to all who attended for making the evening so special. Preliminary matches leading to finals will be in next weeks results. Normal comp resumed Wednesday night August 20.