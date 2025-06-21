It was an icy start to the week as temperatures across the Central West plummeted to as low as -5.6 degrees on Monday morning.

Of course that was recorded in Orange at its airport by the Bureau of Meteorology as its residents woke to their coldest morning in two years.

The frosty, foggy conditions were felt throughout the region, with temperatures in Forbes dropping to -3.1 and -2.3 in Mudgee.

In Parkes it was a fraction warmer at -1.4 but it wasn't our first 'below zero' morning this winter so far.

There have been three previous mornings in the minuses this June.

And last June's coldest day came in at -1.6.

Peak Hill went the other way and recorded a minimum of 1.4 degrees on Monday morning at its weather station at the Peak Hill Post Office.

And Cowra's thermometer showed 0.3 degrees.

Minimum temperature readings at Dubbo and Bathurst were -0.3 and -0.5 degrees respectively.