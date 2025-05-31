SQUASH

By DROP SHOT

Results of Wednesday May 14, week three of the Autumn squash comp.

Team places now: Hardys are ahead, Markworts, Jones and Gogswells follow in that order.

Highlight matches: Shane Moxey hit 19 points to Bella Henry’s 17 in a big first set but Bella was in form and went on to win the next three sets 15,15,18 to Shane’s 10, 13, 16. Harry Bilsborough and Lucy Robinson filled the score sheet with five electric sets the third being a huge 20 points to 18 but by the fifth Lucy soared ahead to win the ordeal 15-6. Great match!

Court one: Hardys v Cogswells 12 to 23. Marcus v Christine 1-6, Josh Haley v Ellie Cowhan 6-1, Lindy Cowhan v Bec Jones 2-5 and Nate Markwort v Luke Bilsborough 1-6.

Court two: Markworts v Jones 22 to 13. Sub B Jones v Cooper 1-6, sub J Haley v Hunter Bilsborough 6-1, Lucas Jones v Noah Brown 6-1 and Beth Cannon v sub S Moxey 6-1.

Thursday evening

Team places: Millers have an early lead, then it's Dawes, Pipers, J Krosses, H Krosses and Jones.

Highlights: Mates and rivals Jay Kross and Darryn Piper wowed the crowd for five fabulous sets. Hot shots galore with an extra long first set 19 points to 21, how do they do it folks? Oh, by the way, Darryn won the final set 15-8.

And Weivan Huang showed us how to run em down while Garry Dempsey showed us how to put em away in a very entertaining, big five setter.

Their scores, 15-7, 17-19, 18-16, 8-15 tell the story and Weivan won the final set 15-10.

Court one; Dawes v Jones 23 points to 26. Ollie v Max 5-2, Jake Shaw v Regan Acret 2-5, Bren Allegri v Mark Webb 6-1, Scott Webb v Sandy Paterson 1-6, Alex Bayley v John Ridley 2-5, Tony Trotter v sub Freck 1-6 and T J Markwort v Henry Willis 6-1.

Court two: J Kroses v Pipers 22 to 20. Shanna Nock v Lockie Jones 3-4, Tim Coombs and Pete Cowhan had a see saw, showdown match. Tim won set one 15-8 and five sets later Pete won 15-11. Adam Chudleigh and Steve Allegri v Brett Thomas and Oliver Paterson 6-1. And Ken Bryant v Kimberley Chudleigh 1-6.

Court three: H Krosses v Millers 19 to 29. Henry v Lockie 5-2, Jono Cannon v Dan Bayley 1-6, sub B Thomas v Max Ridley 1-6, Claire Bayley v Dennis Haynes 1-6 and Deb Bryant v Tim Welsh 1-6.

This week’s draw: Team 1 v 4, 2 v 6, 3 v 5 both nights.