Forbes RSL Sub Branch invites our community to gather to honour our service men and women this ANZAC Day, Friday 25 April.

Dawn service

Commemorations commence with the Dawn Service, with those wishing to march to the Cenotaph to assemble in front of Club Forbes at 5.15am for a 5.20am march to the Cenotaph where the Dawn Service will take place about 5.30am.

ANZAC Day march

Marchers for the mid-morning march are asked to assemble in Cross Street from 10.15am for a 10.30am step-off.

The flag party will lead the march, followed by our schools and preschools; St Johns First Aid Service; Forbes Town Band; vintage cars; returned service men and women and their relatives; NSW Ambulance; Rural Fire Service; State Emergency Service members.

It’s anticipated the mid-morning service at the Cenotaph will start with the wreath-laying at 10.40am.

Club Forbes is open for breakfast and lunch, with two-up from 2pm.

Harness racing

Harness racing returns to the Showground paceway, with gates to open midday with free entry. Full story on the back page.

In Eugowra

Commemorations are:

Dawn service at 5.45am at Memorial Park Cenotaph

10.45am March from the corner of North and Board Street to the Cenotaph at Memorial Park for an 11am service.

Bogan Gate

Dawn service at 6am at the Bogan Gate Memorial Hall with guest speakers Cr George Pratt and CMDR Christopher Mills, Royal Australian Navy, and the Trundle Troop 6th Light Horse in attendance.