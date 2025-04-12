The heavy vehicle load limit on the 99-year-old Paytens Bridge will be reduced until a bridge strengthening structure can be installed.

The historic timber bridge on Paytens Bridge Road, 11 kilometres south-west of Eugowra, was built in 1926 and is the only crossing of the Lachlan River between Forbes and Gooloogong.

A routine inspection revealed damage to one of the bridge’s timber trusses requiring a temporary reduction in the load limit from 42.5 tonnes to 23 tonnes to come into effect from midnight on Monday 31 March.

Transport for NSW Acting Regional Director West Holly Davies said the reduced limit would be in place for up to six months until crews were able to install a bridge strengthening structure known as a Bailey bridge.

“Initial traffic control measures put in place on Tuesday 18 March saw the speed limit on Paytens Bridge reduced to 10 km/h and traffic directed to the upstream side of the bridge deck away from the damaged truss, but further testing has confirmed the need for a reduced 23-tonne load limit on the structure,” Ms Davies said.

“Paytens Bridge is an important link for freight, agricultural and local traffic in the area but the safety of all road users is our number one priority.

“A Bailey bridge has previously been installed on Paytens Bridge at least three times since 2000, most recently in 2017 following overloading issues which required Paytens Bridge to be closed for a month.

“Once the Bailey bridge is installed, the load limit on Paytens Bridge is expected to return to 42.5 tonnes for the convenience of all.”

All vehicles over 23 tonnes travelling between Eugowra and Lachlan Valley Way will not be able to use Paytens Bridge Road and will need to detour via Casuarina Drive to Gooloogong, adding about 40 kilometres and 30 minutes to their journeys.

Variable messaging signs (VMS) will be in place to advise motorists of the changes.

The 99-year-old Paytens Bridge has been identified for replacement to address the deficiencies of the existing timber bridge and to improve freight access.

“Paytens Bridge had been on a list of NSW timber truss bridges to be preserved but after a review in 2019, it was decided the bridge would be removed as it could not be effectively upgraded to meet future road network requirements,” Ms Davies said.

“Transport for NSW is investigating options to replace Paytens Bridge with a new concrete bridge which will increase load capacity, improve wide vehicle access, improve safety and reduce ongoing maintenance costs.”

More information about the Paytens Bridge Replacement project is available on the Transport for NSW website: https://www.transport.nsw.gov.au/projects/current-projects/paytens-bridge-replacement