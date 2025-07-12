Despite a nation-wide focus on stopping domestic violence, one local frontline service is still only funded for one third of the women who come to them for help.

Catholic Wilcannia Forbes is officially resourced to help 53 women experiencing domestic violence in a year. In a 12-month period 158 came to their doors for help.

For CEO Anne-Marie Mioche, this is nothing new.

And for the team running our region’s women’s refuge, delivering the Staying Home Leaving Violence program and more, hopes for change remain unmet despite heightened political and public attention.

“We are still delivering services to three times as many women and children as we are funded to,” Ms Mioche said.

“We can’t turn the 54th woman away.”

What the service can’t do is surround women and children with the support they need and would otherwise be entitled to: they can only deal with immediate crisis safety support.

The flow-on effect is the toll this takes on those working in the sector.

The NSW Government has announced a further half a billion would be budgeted for broader victim support services in the 2025 / 2026 financial year – but peak body Domestic Violence NSW continues its calls for funding to be dedicated to specialist domestic and family violence services.

The NSW Government’s 2025/2026 Budget includes an additional $272.2 million and that includes funding to implement the Serious Domestic Abuse Prevention Orders, which come into effect in September; $3.6 million for a new common approach to risk assessment and safety; and $2.5 million for a domestic and family violence workforce strategy.

Catholic Care Wilcannia Forbes has received one piece of good news about their funding amongst a suite of recent funding announcements designed to tackle domestic violence.

“We are grateful the government recently announced our Specialist Homelessness Services funding would continue so at least we know we can continue to deliver this important service to women and children,” Ms Mioche said.

Delia Donovan, CEO of Domestic Violence NSW, says the budget includes no new investment in the specialist services that are the first, and often only, lifeline in crisis despite ongoing calls from victim-survivors, frontline services, advocates and peak bodies.

“Renewing existing contracts is not progress; it’s business as usual in the face of a growing domestic violence emergency – and the consequences will ripple through every system and every community in NSW. But it’s women and children who will ultimately pay the price of this inaction,” Ms Donovan said.

The side effect of the shortage is the impact on staff as it places those who joined the service to help women and children in an incredibly difficult position and leads to burnout.

Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Jodie Harrison says the NSW Government is working hard to address domestic and family violence in regional, rural and remote communities.

“We know communities in the regions experience high rates of domestic and family violence, and barriers to accessing services can be very different to those in the metro areas,” she said.

“We are committed to achieving appropriate, ongoing, wraparound support for victim-survivors, no matter their postcode.”

Minister Harrison says the majority of funding in domestic and family violence is for frontline services, and that the hard work of systems reform is under way.

“Part of that work includes $3.1 million to begin delivery of a Data Strategy, so that we know what we are funding is working and to identify where the gaps are which need addressing,” she said.

“We continue to work with stakeholders, victim-survivors, advocates and the sector to create a New South Wales where women and children can live safe in their homes and community.”

In Forbes, the State Government also funds the Mens Behaviour Change Program which is delivered by CatholicCare Wilcannia Forbes and the Womens Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service which is delivered by Plus Community.

The National Partnership Agreement is also introducing new workers in domestic, family and sexual violence services, with one each in Forbes, Parkes, Cowra and Lachlan shire.

For help and support

In an emergency phone 000 (triple zero)

CatholicCare: Call 1800 067 067 for domestic violence and homelessness services

1800 RESPECT is the national sexual assault, family and domestic violence counselling line available 24/7: Call 1800 737 732 or text 0458 737 732

Men’s Referral Service 1300 766 491

Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800

Lifeline: 13 11 14