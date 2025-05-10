By ROBYN KENNY

The Forbes Netball Association is planning a huge weekend of netball this weekend to kick off the start of the winter season.

The annual all age and representative carnival will be held on Sunday, where over 500 players and officials will travel to Forbes to play some great games of netball.

A crowd of around 2,000-3,000 is expected on the Stephan Field grounds during the day.

Teams from the Central West, Far West and Riverina will compete for a full day of games, in what is one of the leading carnivals in the Central West Region.

Representative and club teams will travel from Blayney, Orange, Young, Bathurst, Cowra, West Wyalong, Parkes, Yass, Warren and Forbes.

Ages will range in age divisions from 9-11 years mixed, 12 years mixed, 13 years, 14 years, 15 years and open ladies, with games starting at 8-30am and teams competing throughout the day in a round robin of games.

The FNA would like to thank Forbes Shire Council for their continued support in the preparation of the Stephan Field grounds.

The committee is looking forward to organising the carnival, with lots of preparation to be done before the day as well as on Sunday.

Forbes teams will be represented by two teams in 11U, 12 reps, 13 reps and 14 reps, with the three representative teams preparing for the NNSW Junior State Titles to be played in July at Penrith.

The day for Forbes families will start at 6am, with the grounds prepared for the teams, by erecting Forbes team gazebos, final touches to the courts and post pads, and the preparation of the food to be served from the canteen during the day.

Approximately 250 games of netball will be played on 12 courts during the day in a round robin of games.

NetSetGo for Saturday

Saturday will see the start of the NetSetGo season for all players aged from 5/6 years to 10 years and over.

The sessions will run for one hour each Saturday morning at 9-30 till 10-30, during school terms.

NetSetGo is a fun session where boys and girls learn the fundamentals of the great game of netball, including balance, team work and ball skills.

Registrations for NetSetGo are now open on Forbes Netball PlayHQ or help will be provided on Saturday.

May 10 will be a free Come and Try day for anyone who wants to come along and try the fun sessions before they register.

NetSetGo is run by accredited coaches creating a fun and safe environment for the young boys and girls to learn lots while having fun with old friends and meeting new friends.