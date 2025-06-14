Parkes motorists will have noticed some activity taking shape on the bypass roundabout at Condobolin Road.

A new “halo” sculpture is being installed in its centre and movement around the roundabout may be a little restricted.

It's all part of the $287 million Parkes Bypass project, of which a number of areas crews are still working on.

A 100-tonne crane arrived on-site on Monday to lift into place the columns, frame, panels and a 12-metre flagpole that will form the sculpture.

Designs show coloured, galvanised steel panels will be mounted on columns in a ring shape, giving the appearance of a halo of colour.

A 12-metre flagpole in the centre will allow Council to advertise local events.

Yellows, orange and pinks fill face the northern side of the roundabout and greens, blues and purples facing the south.

Transport for NSW has worked with Parkes Shire Council on this statement piece at the western entry into Parkes to encourage visitors into the town.

After the structure has been erected, irrigation and solar lighting will be installed and landscaping will take place.

The installation is expected to take four weeks to complete, weather permitting, and there will be some changes to traffic conditions at the roundabout during this time.

Work hours will be 7am to 6pm from Monday to Friday and 8am to 6pm on Saturday.

Changed traffic conditions may include temporary lane closures, intermittent stopping and reduced speed limits, which may impact travel times.

Transport for NSW asks drivers to drive to the conditions and follow the instructions of signs and traffic control, and thanks them for their patience.

The northern and southern entries of the Newell Highway into Parkes remain closed as crews work to connect them to the bypass.

These were closed on 15 April when traffic moved onto the new 10.5km section of the highway.

Drivers headed in and out of town from the highway have been travelling down Condobolin Road, London Road or around Hartigan Avenue.