A 15-day fundraising flight across remote Australia has begun for three central west pilots.

Forbes' flying pharmacist Jack Buckley and farmers John Johnson (Grenfell) and Brad Shephard (Forbes, Cowra) are taking on the Outback Air Race to raise funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

Their journey began on the weekend at Yulara, near Uluru in central Australia, and the view from the air is just spectacular.

They'll finish next week in Carnarvon, WA, after visiting Alice Springs, Daly Waters, Kununurra, Broome and other locations along the way.

The race is a time trial designed to keep competition fair regardless of aircraft size or speed and together the trio is hoping to raise $100,000 for the RFDS.

The Outback Air Race takes to the skies every three years, challenging teams of pilots and their passengers to fly over some of Australia's most geographically challenging and stunning landscapes whilst raising critical funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS).

All funds raised support the RFDS nationally to continue providing emergency aeromedical and primary health care services to people who live, work or travel in rural and remote Australia.

Follow their journey on facebook at Outback Air Race with 3GenPharmers, and look forward to future editions for the full story.