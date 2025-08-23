The Town Tennis Club held its annual teams tournament last weekend, welcoming more than 100 players from all around NSW.

Locals and travellers took to the courts, first timers as well as regulars - including one who has been coming to this tournament for many, many years who recently moved to Toowoomba.

There were many entertaining sets of tennis played to a high standard. Players also enjoyed the social interaction with friends old and new.

It was a great weekend, the weather certainly in organisers' favour with the sun shining and beautiful Spring temperatures.

There were 21 teams, with competition played in three grades for men and one grade for ladies.

The winning A Grade team came from the Gunnedah area but also included a former Forbes player Craig Barnard who is now based in Canberra. The runners-up were Bathurst.

Canberra based teams dominated the B Grade. Don’s Boys which included Forbes local Rod Stewart were the winners defeating the other Canberra team.

In C Grade the Canberra team Good Old Boys were the victors with the very keen Temora team runners up.

The local team of Rob, Harry, Reggie, Lenny, Tiago and Nick put up some good performances but were outclassed by the other more experienced teams.

The ladies was a keenly contested event with many matches being decided by one game.

Goulburn were the eventual winners with an overall one point win over the ever, consistent Canberra team. Country Girls were not far behind.

Organisers were pleased with the outcome of the weekend and would like to thank all who helped make it a success.

RESULTS

Men’s A Grade winners: Matt’s Boys Zac Lewis, Ashley Fretwell, Matthew Rouse, George Corbett and Craig Barnard.

Men’s A Grade runner up: Bathurst.

Men’s B Grade winners: Don’s Boys Tony Ross, Paul Corcoran, James Condon, Robert Summerfield, Don Masters and Rodney Stewart.

Men’s B Grade runner up – Canberra: Mike Lavis, Neil Lynch, Graham Smith, Mark Spain, Ben Hayes, Tim Harris.

Men’s C Grade winners: Old Boys John Capman, Les Cattle, Don Masters (Coach), Greg Hunt, Glenn McInerney, Kim Wilson.

Men’s C Grade runner up: Temora's Brett Green, Sam Reid, Patrick Holt, Will Stewart.

Ladies winners: Goulburn's Sally Nelson, Natalie Rowsell, Maureen Bates and Olivia Plumb

Ladies runner up: Canberra's Bev Roberts, Narelle Sykes, Betty Smith, Helen Worland and Bev Finn.