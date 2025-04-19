More than 800 people gathered under the giant marquee for the 2025 Rugby Presidents Lunch.

Forbes rugby union club president Sam Parish described the 2025 event as "phenomenal", paying tribute to Charles Dwyer and the organising committee who go above and beyond every year to make the day a success.

Kick Offs and Kick Ons - or KOKO - brought their rugby show like no other to Forbes, and were live in the marquee to entertain the crowd.

The atmosphere was incredible and the fundraising auctions raised just shy of $60,000 for the Peter Murphy Fund and for the club's facilities into the future.

"Just in general the whole day was phenomenal: the way it ran, the KOKO show, the support in the auction, the support of people," Sam said.

As always, the event signals the escalation toward the season opener.

In the week that followed, Forbes rugby union hosted former Wallaby and 1999 World Cup winner Matt Cockbain and Ben Rutherford from the Australian Rugby Academy to work with senior and junior players and coaches.

Saturday saw the team trial against Condobolin, and this weekend they'll have their season launch and come up against Wagga Ag College in all grades.

On Saturday 12 April, the Platypi will open their Blowes Clothing Cup campaign with their Round 1 matches against Orange Emus.

"It's a very busy couple of weeks and the rugby lunch is just the tip of the iceberg," Sam said.

"It'll just keep getting bigger and bigger and hopefully keep building towards the season and throughout the season."