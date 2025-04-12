By ROBYN KENNY

The Forbes Netball Association will kick of the 2025 representative season this weekend, when the FNA Open Representative team will compete in the West/Central West Regional League competition.

The Forbes team is; Matiese Byrnes, Kate French, Nat Hall, Phoebe Thomas, Kate Payne, Abbey Kelly, Iesha Sinclair, Emily Wilson, Tori-Leigh Petty, Jordi Petty, Alice Lind (withdrawn inj), Aurella White.

Coach Robyn Kenny, Manager Lisa Thomas, Primary Carer Alice Lind.

The Regional League competition will be held at Orange PCYC over two days of March 29/30.

A West/Central West Regional League team will be selected from players aged 16-22, and will play in the Regional State Cup later in the year.

The Forbes team has been training since last year, working on their individual overall fitness, to ensure they are ready for the huge weekend of netball.

The team started training together in February and have been meeting regularly each week, to bring together their teamwork and balls skills in high intensity training sessions.

This competition is the highest level of competition open ladies teams can compete in within the region, and the Forbes team is looking forward to playing extremely competitive games of netball over the 2 days of competition.

All games will be 12 minute halves.

The games start at 9am on Saturday, when Forbes will play Parkes, then Blayney 1, Dubbo 2, Blayney 2 and Mudgee 2. This will complete round 1.

Round 2 will start on Saturday with return games against Parkes and Blayney 1.

Sunday will kick off with games against Dubbo 2, Blayney 2 and Mudgee 2.

A 6 team semi final series will be held on Sunday after the rounds, starting at 12-30 and finals at 1-30.

All Forbes Netball Association committee and members wish the FNA Open reps good luck, have fun and play to the best of your abilities over the two days.