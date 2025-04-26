Residents and landholders are reminded of the requirement to notify fire agencies before lighting hazard reductions and pile burns.

A Rural Fire Service (RFS) online portal provides NSW residents the ability to notify fire services quickly and easily when they are planning to use fire on their property.

Using their mobile phone, tablet or computer, residents and landholders can lodge their notification of a planned hazard reduction or burn off 24 hours a day, 7 days a week via the RFS portal.

RFS District Manager Superintendent Michael Robinson said that by notifying their neighbours and using the online tool at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/notify, users can help prevent unnecessary emergency calls.

“Over coming months many landholders may take the opportunity to burn off – but they are responsible for ensuring it is done safely and let us and their neighbours know,” Superintendent Robinson said.

“While we are not currently in the official Bush Fire Danger Period, landholders still need to make sure they have obtained any required permits and permissions, as well as notifying neighbours and fire authorities 24 hours before lighting up.

“The online tool makes it easier to notify the RFS before conducting your burn. “If fire services know about a planned burn, it can help prevent unnecessary responses from local firefighters when we know it is planned and controlled.

By using the online notification tool, landholders will also be notified of any Total Fire Bans or restrictions and if so, will be advised to not proceed with their burn.

Superintendent Robinson said while landholders are encouraged to reduce fuel loads on their property, it is vital that it is done so safely and legally.

“Before lighting any fire, you need to have adequately prepared fire breaks and have firefighting equipment on hand to ensure the fire does not escape,” Superintendent Robinson said.

“Don’t forget there are also a number of effective alternatives to burning such as hand clearing, mowing, or slashing.

“Every landholder has a legal responsibility to prevent fire spreading from their property and there can be serious consequences if people light fires and leave them unattended.”

To notify of your intent to burn off, use the online burn notification tool at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/notify. Landholders can still notify the NSW RFS by contacting their local Fire Control Centre.