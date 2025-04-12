The Blue Mountains shouldn't be a barrier between country kids and specialist medical services, and this week a group of cyclists from Forbes will cross them using pedal power to help close that gap.

The group of central west cyclists will ride from Forbes to Bondi over two big days to raise funds for Royal Far West.

Stuart Thomas, Luke Randall, Marco Carelli and Terry Cuskelly will ride nearly 400km - with 4000m of climb - departing Forbes 5am Friday 4 April from our Sunshine Club op shop in Templar Street.

They'll be taking as many back roads as possible, which will add plenty of challenge to the journey as they go via Mount Canobolas and then south of Bathurst through towns including Millthorpe, Blayney, O'Connell and then Hartley Vale.

They'll spend the night in Lithgow, again taking a quiet road through to Victoria Pass where they'll rejoin the highway.

The ride will take them past the Opera House, over the Harbour Bridge as they make their way through to Manly and the beach on Saturday afternoon.

Royal Far West offers multidisciplinary developmental, mental health and disability support services for country children up to the age of 12 through their Centre for Country Kids in Manly, via virtual care and in-community.

You can donate online at https://give.royalfarwest.org.au/fundraisers/stuartthomas/forbes-to-manly-royal-far-west-ride