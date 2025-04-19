You'll hear them.

From 8.30am Friday, riders will rumble through Forbes on their way to Canberra to make some noise to stop domestic violence.

Local Grant Nicholson and Central West Riders have been calling on bikers from all over the State to make their way to the nation's capital and Parliament House to take a stand.

Friday 11 April is the day, with the central west contingent to meet at the Forbes Bunnings carpark from 7.30am. Stands up scheduled for 8.30am for the ride to commence.

The next meeting point is Cowra's McDonalds, with stands up planned for 9.45am.

They're hoping riders from up and down the country will meet them at Parliament House from 2pm, to make some noise.

Mr Nicholson's vision is 1000 bikes at Parliament House calling for further toughening of bail laws for domestic violence offenders, and protection for their victims.

"We want to make some noise and I don't know anything that makes noise better than a massive amount of Harleys and bikes," he said.

He hopes the roar of those bikes will take that message to the nation's leaders as a Federal election looms.

"I've been riding for a long time and when you're riding out the road, when there's 100 bikes and you're riding with them - that's the noise," Mr Nicholson said.