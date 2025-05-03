Summer Comp week 10, unofficial semis, last week before finals. Only teams holding first and second position play finals, on their respective nights.

Wednesday April 9

Big team scores were: Markworts 23 points and Benticks 18.

Showdowns and comebacks: Lucas Bentick was down 14-16, 10-15 to sub Robey McMillan but he changed direction and nailed the next two sets. At 14 all in the fifth Robey claimed victory 16-14. Hunter Bilsborough was a set ahead of Lucy Robinson 15-9 but dropped the second 9-15. In the next two sets Hunter hit back winning 15-9 and 15-4 for the match.

Court one: Hardys v Markworts 12 to 23. Marcus v Will 1-6, Jono Webb v sub Hunter Bilsborough 1-6 and Rachael Bilsborough v Nate Markwort 3-4.

Court two: RJones v Benticks 10 to 18. Sub C Jones v Michelle 6-1, Lindy Cowhan v sub H Bilsborough 1-6 and Cam Webb v Noah Bentick 1-6.

Court three: Webbs v CJones 17 to 17. Louise v Cooper 1-6, Matt Wright v Ellie Cowhan 6-1. And sub L Jones v Bec Jones 1-6.

Team spots: CJones lead with 182 points, Hardys second on 171, Webbs follow for 169, Markworts fourth with 165, Benticks next on 157 and RJones last with 157 also.

Thursday night

Big team scores; Shaws hit the high note, 32 points and Dawes scored 26.

Showdowns and comebacks: Scott Webb and Brett Thomas were a set each when Brett snatched the next one 15-13; not to be out done Scott snatched the next two sets 15-5, 17-15 and won the match. Denn Haynes and Oli Patterson went all the way to 21-19 in a set of their close match. Talented young Max Jones was two sets to zip with Ollie Dawes and ahead in the third but as usual Ollie had other ideas so in what can only be described as a phenomenal display of skill and effort by both players the match went for three more thrilling sets before Ollie grasped victory 15-13.

Court one: Shaws v Hornerys 32 to 10. Jake v Sam 5-2, Jake Shaw back for more defeats Wayne Bilsborough 6-1, Max Ridley v Tim Coombs 4-3, Alex Bayley v sub Stuart Thomas 5-2, Dennis Haynes v Oli Patterson 6-1 and T J Markwort v Ken Btyant 6-1.

Court two; Millers v Dawes 16 to 26. Nathan Roach v Jono Cannon 3-4, Cam Dale v sub C Bayley 3-4 and Weivan Huang v Al Carlilse 2-5.

Court three saw Jones v Pipers 15 to 13. Lawry Brayne v Lockie Jones 3-4, sub Cam Dale v Claire Bayley 3-4 and Josh Haley v Henry Willis 6-1.

Team spots: Shaws sporting 255 points have snatched first place from Jones’ now with 246. And Pipers holding 235, Dawes now fourth have 214 and Millers sport 213 then Hornerys on 200 points.

Summer comp finals for Thursday night April 17

Finalists: Shaws v Jones. Jake v sub Regan Acret; Regan dominated early taking two sets both 15-12 and despite Jake sneaking the third 15-10 Regan won the fourth set 15-11.

Jake returned to court defeating sub Brendon Allegri 15-6, 15-13, 15-6.

Mark Webb defeated sub Adam Chudleigh in straight sets 15-6, 15-6 and 15-11.

Fleet footed Max Ridley covered the court well winning against Adam Chudleigh over three sets which totaled 45 points to 24.

Sub Weivan Huang was defeated by Will Markwort 12-15, 7-15 and 8-15.

Dennis Haynes was two sets ahead 15-12, 15-8 of Deb Bryant but had trouble with Deb’s precision lobs, boasts and volleys to the front and back corners.

Deb’s consistent efforts stretched the third set from 9 all to a point for point rally until Den managed two consecutive points to make it 19-17 for the win.

Earlier, on Court one sub Tim Welsh and Josh Haley had a set for set standoff of five sets duration which culminated in Josh managing to win the match in the final two sets 15-8, 15-8.

These results gave Shaws a decisive win making them the 2025 Thursday night summer comp champs.

Congratulations to winners and a big thanks to substitute players for being available to make the finals so entertaining. Get your nominations in now for the next competition.