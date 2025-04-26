An advocate for mothers in the Central West who've experienced pregnancy and infant loss, Jessica Crawford, has been named this year's Local Woman of the Year.

Member for Orange Philip Donato announced and presented the 2025 award to the young mother from Orange on Monday.

Jessica started Made to Bloom in 2021 in memory of her firstborn child Lilly.

The business creates bereavement care packages to support families going through difficult times.

She also started Central West Pregnancy and Infant Loss for local mothers, which aims to facilitate support and bereavement care for those who have experienced the loss of a pregnancy or child.

Jessica volunteers for Bears of Hope and Red Nose, and is finalising studies to become a doula.

She is also a committee member of Better Births Central West, a position she took on with the hope of bringing advocacy, education and positive change to the birth experiences of women in the Central West.

Mr Donato said Jessica is passionate about this particular role because she firmly believes every family deserves to feel safe, informed and heard through their pregnancy, birth and beyond.

“Our community is blessed with amazing women who do amazing things, so it’s always a challenge to single someone out,” he said.

“It’s an honour to officially name Jessica Crawford as the Orange electorate Local Woman of the Year for 2025.

“Jessica is a thoughtful and community-spirited young lady, who has sought to help families across the district.

"She is most thoroughly deserving of this prestigious annual award."

Jessica is the nineth Local Woman of the Year Mr Donato has named since he was first elected.