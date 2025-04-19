Anticipation is building for the 2025 Canowindra International Balloon Challenge with less than a month until the main event.

As balloon pilots from Australia and the world prepare for the week-long challenge, it's time to plan your week and book your tickets as incredible entertainment comes to our doorstep.

It all starts Saturday 26 April, when the main street party takes over Gaskill Street, the balloons fire up and there are antique cars, dancers, music and more.

New this year is the BBQ Masters competition with enthusiasts urged to take up the tongs for the challenge: you can enter online.

It’s now time to get your tickets for two big nights of entertainment on Friday and Saturday 2 and 3 May.

Friday night promises to be one to remember: a family friendly event with music, dancing and pure fun presented by Canowindra Balloon Challenge and Roundbox Events.

High-energy entertainers and “musical chameleons” Furnace and the Fundamentals headline the night with Big Night Out and Nathan Lamont - and more still to be announced.

The event is billed as family friendly and suitable for all ages, so get your tickets and plan your afternoon to find your spot and enjoy delicious food and drinks from vendors.

Gates open 4pm: bring your own chairs but please note there is no BYO alcohol or glass to enter the grounds.

The signature event of this challenge, which just seems to get more incredible with each year, is the Cabonne Community Glow and this year it will be on Saturday 3 May 2025.

Arriving early is also recommended Saturday: give yourself time to browse the markets and choose from the range of food and beverage options before spreading out the picnic blanket to wait for the sun to go down.

Fifteen hot air balloons will inflate just after sunset on the Canowindra Sports Oval, and synchronise their lights to a mix of the best music of the past 20 years.

It’s a spectacle visitors won’t forget.

Tickets for Friday and Saturday night events are on sale now online through 123tix.com.au

You can also enter the BBQ Masters online.

For all information and links to tickets, to book yourself a balloon flight, a camp site or a stall at the nightmarkets go online to https://www.canowindrachallenge.org.au