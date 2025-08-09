The sun came out for Forbes Cup day, drawing crowds to the local race course for the annual Sunday meeting.

Bankstown Sports Club celebrated a milestone on the day, 30 years since they initiated their connection to and support of Forbes Jockey Club, and that was reflected in good attendance of visitors as well as locals.

Cup day opened with a special acknowledgement of National Jockey Celebration Day, with jockeys and officials gathering to observe a minute's silence in honour of jockeys who have died in races.

Anglican Minister Roger Phelps led a prayer for the safety of the jockeys and all those involved in racing.

An eight-race program with a total $295,000 in prize money saw excellent racing, the feature race the Forbes Cup giving the winner eligibility for Sydney's Big Dance in November.

It was also a chance to acknowledge the support of the NSW Government which funded improvements to the facilities on course, with MP Philip Donato cutting a ribbon to celebrate completion of upgrades.

Fashions on the Field attracted some absolutely stunning entries, while yabby racing was popular with race goers of all ages.