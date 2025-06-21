A Bailey Bridge - a steel truss frame - will be craned onto the deck of Payten's Bridge on Tuesday 17 June as part of works to reinforce the 99-year-old bridge.

Road users in the area are being advised there will be intermittent 15-minute closures throughout the day while this takes place.

A timber kerb will then be installed alongside the Bailey Bridge, reducing the width of the bridge deck to three metres.

The remaining bridge strengthening work is expected to take two weeks to complete, weather permitting, and will be followed by around three weeks of load monitoring to assess the effectiveness of the bridge strengthening measures.

The bridge remains under a 23-tonne load limit, with a reduced speed limit of 10km/hr.

Vehicles over 23 tonne, travelling between Eugowra and Lachlan Valley Way, need to detour via Casuarina Drive to Gooloogong.

Work hours are 7am to 6pm from Monday to Friday, weather and site conditions permitting.

You can check on traffic interruptions and planned works on the Live Traffic app.

To receive updates direct to your phone, search for “Eugowra – Paytens Bridge” in your Live Traffic app, select the incident and click “Follow”.

Transport for NSW announced plans to replace Paytens Bridge with a new concrete structure in 2021.