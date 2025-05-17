Transgrid will be deploying a helicopter across the Central West region this month to inspect the high-voltage electricity transmission lines for the network’s annual bushfire prevention program.

The comprehensive inspections help identify any potential bushfire risks and assess the condition of towers and transmission lines to ensure the safe operation of the network in the lead-up to summer.

General Manager of Asset Management Lance Wee said the organisation takes a proactive approach to managing any potential risk of bushfires on our network.

“As part of our annual bushfire prevention program, we are committing significant resources to inspect the network and carry out any necessary vegetation management and maintenance work to reduce the risk of bushfires in the lead-up to the 2025-26 summer period," he said.

Between February and September, specialist teams will inspect transmission lines and infrastructure on Transgrid’s 13,000km network to help identify any vegetation encroachments and maintenance issues. On a single day, the crews can cover up to 450km of transmission line and more than 110 transmission line assets.

“People may see the helicopter flying along transmission lines so crews can inspect them and take photos so we can proactively respond to addressing any bushfire risks,” Mr Wee said.

“We’d like to thank the community for their patience and understanding as we carry out these critical inspections to keep the community and our people safe.”

The helicopter will safely fly above transmission lines at about 50 kilometres per hour, with a Transgrid linesman accompanying a pilot and a monitor on an Airbus Single Engine AS350 FX2.

Weather permitting, Transgrid will be inspecting lines around Forbes, Cowra and Parkes between 15 and 23 May.

The schedule is subject to change.

For more information, please contact our toll-free hotline on 1800 222 537 or visit: https://www.transgrid.com.au/customers-community/community-safety/managing-bush-fire-risk