SQUASH

By DROP SHOT

Results of Wednesday June 11, week 7.

Team places now: Cogswell have taken the lead 124, Hardys next then Markworts and Jones in that order.

Highlight matches: Hunter Bilsborough was two sets down to Josh Haley but fought back taking the third set 16-14. Josh returned fire in the fourth and final set 15-10.

Lucy Robinson had Lindy Cowhan two sets all 13-15, 12-15 and 15-13, 16-14 but Lindy pulled away taking the fifth set 15-9.

Results court one: Christine Cogswell v Will Markwort 1-6, Bec Jones v Harry Bilsborough 5-2.

Court two: Cooper Jones v Marcus Hardy 6-1, Noah Brown v Nate Markwort 2-5 and Robey McMillan v Shane Moxwy 6-1.

Thursday evening

Team places: Millers still lead now with 165, then it's Pipers for 155, HKrosses on 151, Dawes 148, JKrosses 131 and Jones trail at 127.

Time to up the anti and even the scores players with the semis peering over the horizon.

Highlights: Tim Welsh had a big night winning three matches; his own against Ken Bryant 3-0 and two sub games against Tony Trotter and T J Markwort 3-0 as well. Go Tim.

Boast expert Pete Cowhan and drive master Scott Webb went all out in a huge five setter where Pete was two down 13-15, 11-15 then two up 19-17, 15-13. But Scott got the final set 15-11.

Dennis Haynes suffered his first loss this comp 2-5 to Steve Allegri who isn’t sure which hand to use the racket with so he just uses both and Will Markwort is back on court and in form taking ‘never say dier’ Max Ridley through five solid sets though losing the fifth 12-15.

Results court one: Pipers v Dawes a whopping 33 points to 8. Sub A Chudleigh v Alex Bayley 6-1.

Court two: Millers v JKrosses 24 to 15. Lockie Miller v sub Ollie Dawes 6-1, Dan Bayley v Alex Doyle 3-4, Lawry Brayne v Shanna Nock 1-6, sub D Haynes v Adam Chudleigh 2-5.

Court three: HKrosses v Jones’ 22 to 13. Henry Kross v Max Jones 6-1, Cameron Dale v Mark Webb 1-6, Claire Bayley v Sam Mackay 6-1 and Deb Bryant v Henry Willis 6-1.

This week’s draw: Team 1 v 2, 5 v 6, 3 v 4 both nights.