The Gallery Forbes site is a hive of activity as work progresses on the exterior of the cultural and arts precinct.

Construction is well underway on the exterior of the second storey extension, with preparations soon to commence on the original 1920’s section of the building ahead of the installation of the roof later this month, weather permitting.

Barestone fibre concrete sheeting will be installed on the upper level of the new extension, commencing on the eastern or Anglican Church side of the building.

Repairs to the stucco rendering will then be carried out on the front façade of the original 1920’s building, before being painted to complement the other heritage buildings within the Forbes CBD.

At the same time, landscaping including the installation of ramps and stairs, and paving of the loading bay, walkways and outdoor dining area, will be carried out.

The windows and doors are being measured for manufacture and installation in six weeks’ time.

The perforated white aluminium screen, which will wrap around the 1950’s section and upper-level extension, will be installed towards the middle of the year.

While much of the exterior will be reinstated to tie in with the heritage streetscape, this striking, architecturally designed feature is an intentional contrast to the original section and will be considered a piece of art itself.

Chairperson of the Forbes Arts Society Trudy Mallick said the exterior would be a balancing act between preserving the old and incorporating the new.

“Having served as a key civic hub in its former life, first as a bank and then as an ambulance station, we can appreciate the amount of interest in this project," Ms Mallick said.

“It’s heartening and reassuring to see the work being done on site to bring this beloved, prominent building back to life.

"It’s been a long time coming and we’d like to thank the Forbes community for its patience as we continue to progress this very exciting project forward.”

This stage of the project will take the building to lock up.

The Forbes Cultural Centre (Gallery Forbes) development is part of the ‘Boosting the Lachlan Valley Economy Art Project’ which is proudly funded by the NSW Government’s Regional Growth - Environment and Tourism Fund, the Forbes Arts Society, Forbes Shire Council, Lachlan Shire Council and Evolution Mining.

The ‘Boosting the Lachlan Valley Economy Art Project’ aims to foster visual arts throughout the Forbes Shire, grow the visitor economy and promote the Lachlan Valley region as a premier tourism destination.

The project also includes the Gum Swamp redevelopment and extension of the Sculpture Down the Lachlan trail.

For more information about the project and to view the proposed plans, visit www.forbesartssociety.com