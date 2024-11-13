Cowra's Liam Saunders has won the 2024 Forbes Squash Junior Open from Max Jones after five hard-fought sets.

The two battled it out on court for Division 1 honours in the annual tournament on Sunday afternoon, capping a big weekend of squash at the club.

Division 2 was won by Cooper Jones in another five-setter from Lockie Jones, while Forbes' own Harry Bilsborough took the Division 3 win in a finals match-up with Lucas Jones.

Division 4 was an all-Cowra final with the win to Jaxon Foley and runner up Ruby Moriarty, Division 5 a local contest with the winner Robey McMillan and runner up Billy Myall.

The weekend began with a Saturday coaching clinic with Forbes' Darryn Piper, Parkes' Jay Kross and Cowra's Alex McFarland with the assistance of Henry Kross, thanks to the major sponsorship of Forbes Shire Council.

The tournament also had support from Bega and Forbes Bakehouse.

There are multiple tournaments through the year, the Forbes tournament is a bronze event.

Adding the training day to it was a great opportunity for local players to get the sort of coaching their city counterparts have regular access to, club president Darryn Piper said.

Anyone who's interested in junior squash can go to Forbes Squash Club on Facebook or contact Piper on 0417 084 954.