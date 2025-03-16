Talented squash and netball junior Claire Bayley has been named our SOYA Sportsperson of the Year runner up.

Claire is currently seeded second in NSW and 10th in Australia - at just 13 years of age competing in the 15 years division.

Just before her 13th birthday, she was seeded as high as eighth in the country.

Claire's award recognised her outstanding 2024 competitive year, including a 12th place in the Australian Junior Squash Championships and a 17th in the Oceanic Junior Championships.

Mid year, the local talent was selected in the Western Green Shield team to compete against other NSW regions.

You'll find her competing in the local squash competition as well as travelling the State to compete in tournaments on weekends.

Claire's skills on the squash court have now been recognised with selection in the Squash NSW Next Gen squad, a program that supports the sport's rising stars.

Next Gen is designed to identify and nurture talent within New South Wales, the program providing emerging junior athletes with the foundational skills and knowledge necessary to progress towards elite performance.

The squad operates under the guidance of state coaching staff, who deliver on-court sessions that focus on technical skill development and tactical understanding.

At the same time, Claire is a valued member of the Forbes Netball Association 13 years representative team as well as the Red Bend Catholic College netball team.

Claire can play - and is very competitive in - any position on court.