Nominations for the 2024 Forbes Sportsperson of the Year Awards close this Friday and there is no better time to nominate a sporting champion.

Sporting heroes does always have to be participants - they can be administrators, coaches, trainers, referees or officials.

Go online to the Forbes Sportsperson of the Year Association on Facebook to find the nomination form and required details, there are award categories for:

Senior Sportsperson

Junior Sportsperson (under 18 as of January 1, 2025)

Team

Coach / Trainer

Administration

Referee/Umpire/Official

All Rounder

Include details of the nominee's major sporting achievements of the past 12 months, as well as other sports the nominee was involved in.

You can return nominations via email to morrisonaj68@gmail.com or fax 02 6851 1146.