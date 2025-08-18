PHOTO
St Laurence's Mason McMillan has smashed the previous cluster high jump record by 8cm.
In all, 51 students proudly represented St Laurence’s Parish School at the Cluster Athletics Carnival in Trundle in a fantastic day of competition, teamwork and school spirit.
St Laurence’s was named Champion School for the day in a well-deserved achievement for students.
Two students also celebrated records.
Mason McMillian set a new 11-year boys high jump record with a leap of 1.41m, breaking the previous 2024 record of 1.33m held by Jack Kaden (Parkes) in 2024.
Holly Buckenhofter equalled the junior girls high jump record, clearing 1.23m, a record originally set by Layne Andrews (Forbes) in 2015.
Congratulations to all athletes who gave their best on the day.