St Laurence's Mason McMillan has smashed the previous cluster high jump record by 8cm.

In all, 51 students proudly represented St Laurence’s Parish School at the Cluster Athletics Carnival in Trundle in a fantastic day of competition, teamwork and school spirit.

St Laurence’s was named Champion School for the day in a well-deserved achievement for students.

Two students also celebrated records.

Mason McMillian set a new 11-year boys high jump record with a leap of 1.41m, breaking the previous 2024 record of 1.33m held by Jack Kaden (Parkes) in 2024.

Holly Buckenhofter equalled the junior girls high jump record, clearing 1.23m, a record originally set by Layne Andrews (Forbes) in 2015.

Congratulations to all athletes who gave their best on the day.