Justin Roylance and the V8 Superboat team have placed third in the World Jetsprint championships - with a boat they've built and got onto the racetrack in less than a month.

The Forbes driver has been on an incredible ride in the lead up to the world series, which was raced over two big weekends in New Zealand.

On Sunday he secured second for the weekend's racing and third overall in the world championships - a remarkable achievement and even more so under the circumstances.

Justin and his daughter Macey escaped serious injury but their championship race boat was written off in a crash over the Christmas period.

It left Roylance, who was preparing to contest the world series with navigator Tracey Little, and the rest of the team, with big decisions to make and a big job ahead.

"We got our heads together, got our team together, and were able to secure a new boat," Roylance said.

It took a team effort to get the new boat body to New Zealand, put it together and get it on the water for testing in a matter of days.

Roylance came back to Australia and got the team together for the return trip for the championships.

"We went straight to Wanaka - a beautiful part of the world," Justin said.

Despite early challenges in Round 1, the team secured a lap that got them through qualifiers and they improved through the day to secure a third at the end of Round 1.

Then they were back on the road to Wanganui - where they'd crashed in local competition - for Round 2 of the championships.

Roylance had no time to let that experience affect his driving in the championships.

"The first thing I did when I went past where we went out (of the track) I had the boat absolutely flat out and got it out of my system," he said.

Again they progressed through the qualifiers, with further fine tuning to the boat, to prepare for their last race of the series.

"Our last lap was definitely our fastest and it felt absolutely fantastic," Roylance said.

"It might look fast on the screen but when you're there and you can hear it and feel it, you can see how quick they're actually going, it's jaw-dropping."

It's hard to find the words to capture the thrill of finishing that weekend second, and third overall.

"It was a pretty good comeback from where we were new year's where we didn't have anything," Roylance said.

"The journey's been unbelievable.

"The biggest thing for us is not just the racing it's the whole journey - going away with your mates and your family, the relationships you build when you're here as well.

"The hospitality has been unbelievable."

Joining driver Justin on the team are navigator Tracy Little, crew chief Michael Little, Brett Thomas, Mitch Malthouse, Justin's wife Bree Roylance and their three girls Macey, Eliza and Georgie - as well as their New Zealand friends.

They're now bound for home, happy that the boat is coming back in one piece as well, and anticipating the next world championships in Australia in 2027.

First steps are to continue their Australian titles campaign, where they're currently second. The finals are to be held at Temora.