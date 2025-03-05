By DROP SHOT

Summer Comp, week four, Wednesday February 26

Big scorers: R Jones and Hardys hit 20 points.

Showdown: Bec Jones had Luke Bilsborough two sets to nil then Luke evened scores 15-9, 15-11 but Bec was back on track 17-15 for the win.

Lucas Jones won sets one and two 15-13, against Noah Bentick who hit back 15-13 also but Lucas was adamant, won the fourth 17-15 and match.

Court one: RJones v Markworts 20 points to 15.

Riley Jones and Lindy Cowhan romped home against Will Markwort and Noah Brown 6-1; Cam Webb v Nate Markwort 2-5 and Grace Chudleigh v sub S Webb 1-6.

Court two: CJones v Hardys 15 to 20.

Cooper v Marcus 6-1, Ellie Cowhan and Robey McMillan suffered 2-5 defeats by Jono Webb and Lucas Bentick.

Court three: Benticks v Webbs 17 to 18.

Michelle and Hunter Bilsborough had healthy 6-1 wins against Louise Webb and Harry Bilsborough, Gabe McMillan sped ahead 15-9 but Matt Wright turned the tables and won their four set match match 15-9.

Team spots; RJones ahead of CJones then it's Webbs, Markworts, Benticks and Hardys.

Thursday evening

Big scorers: Dawes won 31 points.

Showdowns: Pete Cowhan was one down, one up with Max Ridley so Pete decided to win the next two sets 17-15, 15-11 to make it one down three up for a win.

Hard hitter Kyle Sharpe and touch master Lawry Brayne were even stevens; a set a piece so Kyle hammered out enough winners to take the match 15-11 fourth set.

Court one: Millers v Hornerys 16 to 26.

Nathan Roach and Cam Dale v Wayne Bilsborough and Shanna Nock 1-6, Scott Webb v Tim Coombs 6-1, Weivan Huang v John Ridley 1-6, sub H Willis v Greg Ridge 1-6 and Deb Bryant v Ken Bryant 6-1.

Court two: Pipers v Shaws 26 to 23. Darryn v Jake 6-1, Brendon Allegri v Jake Shaw 1-6, Lockie Jones scored a perfect score of four 15s to beat Mark Webb 5-2, Garry Dempsey v Alex Bayley 2-5, Claire Bayley v sub D Bryant 6-1 and Henry Willis v T J Markwort 1-6.

Court three: Dawes v Jones 31 to 18.

Ollie v Max 6-1, Jono Cannon v Dan Bayley 2-5, Brett Thomas v Adam Chudleigh 4-3, Al Carlisle v Will Markwort 2-5, sub G Ridge v Deb Bryant 6-1 and Tim Welsh v sub R Acret. Welcome back Rego!

Team spots: Pipers lead Millers, Jones, Shaws, Dawes and Hornerys.

This week’s draw: 1 v 3, 5 v 2, 6 v 4.