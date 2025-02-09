META'S plans for the removal of fact-checking services on content posted to its platforms and the government’s decision to introduce age limits for access to social media has brought a renewed focus on the importance of regional, rural and local news publishers, according to Country Press Australia (CPA).

Andrew Schreyer, Country Press Australia president, said publishers have never been tasked with so many layers of responsibility, and it’s never been more vital for the work they do to be appropriately recognised and valued by government and the broader community.

“The decisions local newsrooms make about content, photo selection, accuracy, fairness, balance and integrity go to the heart of the craft of journalism," Mr Schreyer said.

“Our papers don’t engage in clickbait, they don’t produce or publish fake AI content, they work hard to ensure mis and dis information are not allowed to fester in the communities we serve.”

Mr Schreyer said the vast majority of Country Press Australia publishers are the only local media outlet with boots on the ground in these communities, producing public interest place-based journalism that fulfills a vital role in our democracy.

“Country Press Australia is disappointed at Meta’s decision to abandon third-party fact checking on its Facebook and Instagram platforms in the US.

"Third-party fact checking has not yet been abandoned on Meta platforms in Australia, however the move in the US may be an indication of Meta’s intentions worldwide and is a worrying development regardless.”

Equally, Country Press Australia has welcomed Communications Minister Michelle Rowland’s strong comments that came in the wake of Meta’s announcement and her support for high quality fact checked information for the public, such as the place-based public interest journalism produced by Country Press Australia’s 240 member mastheads.

“We are also heartened by comments from eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant on the harms of social media and the responsibility to comply with Australian law," he said.

“The mis and disinformation that spreads on Meta’s platforms are harmful to people’s health, wellbeing and to social cohesion.

"This information can be hard for consumers to recognise.

"The removal of third-party fact checking will see the levels of mis and disinformation on social media increase exponentially.

"Without any fact checking mechanism the rates of mental health issues caused by social media will no doubt rise."

He commended the government for its recently announced News Bargaining Incentive and

News Media Assistance Program funding which will help Country Press Australia member publishers continue to produce the quality local public interest journalism that is so well trusted by its audiences.

“Professionally produced local public interest journalism, such as that produced by Country Press Australia mastheads, is the antidote to mis and disinformation and this has been well recognised by the government,” he said.