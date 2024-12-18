Patrick O'Neill has won the 2024 Forbes Sport and Recreation Club pool championship.

The pool comp is held at the club every Friday night, and this is the first year of the championships.

Each weekly winner will play off on the last Saturday of each month to secure a spot for the yearly champion playoff - for the chance to vie for the honour of winning the Stephen O'Neill trophy.

Contenders in 2024 were Warwick Howell, Stephen O’Neill, James Johansson, John Markwort, Patrick O’Neill all of Forbes, Robbie Hill and Trevor Collison of Parkes.

All games were very close leading up to the final game between Robbie Hill and Patrick O’Neill.

Patrick won the overall champion of 2024 and Robbie runner-up.