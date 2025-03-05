Four new doctors are enjoying a warm welcome to Forbes as they start new roles at the Forbes Medical Centre.

Dr Lanka Kithulgoda, Dr Irosha Nilaweera, Dr Buddhika Arachchige and Dr Hirandya Dewalegama are all originally from Sri Lanka and finding the Forbes practice and community very welcoming as they settle in.

Both our town and the centre were highly recommended to our new doctors, who all found their way here through connections.

Dr Buddhika has worked both in Sri Lanka and in Oman as a GP, and was encouraged by Dr Nanda who will be known to many through Forbes Medical Centre to come to Australia and specifically to Forbes.

Dr Lanka has a background in family medicine in Sri Lanka, and a passion for general practice.

Dr Hirandya worked in hospitals and in general practice in Sri Lanka, and also reached out to Forbes Medical Centre after hearing about it through a friend.

"The three practice principals are all very helpful, they are supporting us very well," Dr Hirandya said.

"It's beautiful here ... and the people are very friendly."

Dr Irosha has been working on the South Coast but was drawn to Forbes by friends and is looking forward to the lifestyle the town offers.

In general practice she has a focus on preventative health, and values the opportunity for continuity of care.

"I'm looking forward to working with the Forbes community and having a good relationship," Dr Irosha said.

Key for all our doctors in choosing Forbes was the support of Forbes Shire Council in making the move to our town in finding accommodation.