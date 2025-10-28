Bedgerabong’s Tom Simmonds has struck gold with his NSW Over 60s men’s hockey team, helping them claim top honours at the 2025 Hockey Australia Men’s Masters Championships.

The NSW side went through the Division 2 tournament undefeated, rounding out their campaign with a 1–0 victory over Victoria in the gold medal match.

Along the way, Simmonds and his teammates accounted for two Queensland teams, Northern Territory and Western Australia, before facing their toughest challenge in the grand final qualifier against another NSW outfit.

That match came down to a penalty shootout, with Simmonds - who plays centre forward and striker - slotting the deciding goal.

“It looks easier than what it is,” Simmonds said of the one-on-one moment. “But I snuck it past the goalkeeper, so that was good.”

Simmonds first picked up a hockey stick at five years old and has played ever since.

His love of the sport is embedded and he'll continue to play as long as he's able.

A life member of the Forbes Hockey Club, he also competes in Orange, where a strong veterans’ competition keeps him sharp.

It was through that side he qualified for the state team.

“We went to Lismore this year for the State Championships,” he explained. “I put my name down for selection and was successful - from there, we all went to Newcastle.”

Despite the challenges of playing a winter sport in Orange, Simmonds says the effort is well worth it

Simmonds has played when it’s pretty well raining ice so he checks the forecast before getting on the road – he reckons the drive is well worth it.

"I've played in sleet - when it's raining ice, pretty well," he said.

And when they’re not competing, his teammates don't mind making the return trip to Bedgerabong for a fishing weekend, a testament to the strong friendships formed through the sport.