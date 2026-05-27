BOWLS

By ANDREW TROTMAN

Socials

Wednesday 20 May brought 16 social bowlers coming out to play.

Winners were the pairing of Myra Townsend and Phil Barnard with a great 17+11 result, runner up was Jordan Grosvenor and Dave Littlewood with 16 + 19.

Marble 20 made its way out with no winners this week.

Last Saturday we held another mini tournament of three games of triples with a great turnout of 23 bowlers with a good group heading to the always popular Peak Hill President’s Day.

Winners were the group of Robbie Hill, Brenton Nightingale and Jay Kross with 3w +18 and runner up the side of Aaron Thorne and Dave Johnson 2w +16.

Club Championships

Another two competitive semi-finals were played over the week with Nev Kirwan and Pauline Currey getting away with a solid victory over Steve Torrens and Trish Allen and are now advancing through to the big dance of the Minor Pairs Final against Steve Clegg and Mick Dunn after their tight last end win in the other semi against Terry Clothier and Bill Dodd.

Well done to all finalists!

Our Triples are also well on their way with two semi-finals now found and ready to go.

Please if you have nominated in the Minor Singles we need to get these moving to avoid end dates being put in place.

As always, our ‘Mighty’ Myra will be working behind the scenes to keep us up to date with matches and results.

Coming Up

July: Volunteers Day (BBQ Lunch - Midday, Bowls 1pm - No green fees)

August: Handicap Pairs Weekend Sat/Sun - Elimination (3 Games each day if required)