By DROP SHOT

Week four of our Summer Social Comp was Thursday the night of November 27 and with only one week of play left now, Pipers have surged ahead of Hornerys who have 83 by 32 points.

Jones are a point behind on 82, Acrets have 76 then it’s Bayleys 72 and Shaws with 59.

Over the evening, with a total of 15 matches had, only one five set match resulted, but four, four-setters and 10 three-set games were played.

Highlights: Cooper Jones takes his fourth match win in as many weeks defeating Danny Bilsborough in four sets.

The ‘Touch Master’ John Ridley played ‘Boast Genius’ Pete Cowhan in a thrilling three set showdown which went to John and Dennis Haynes lost set three 8-15 to sub Hunter Bilsborough but came home in the fourth 15-12.

Luke Bilsborough in a mega five set feast beat Lucas Jones 14-16, 17-15, 11-15, 15-7 and 16-14, what a match folks.

Harry Bilsborough won set one 15-11 then lost 9-15 to Ken Bryant but claimed the next two sets 15-10 and 15-5 for the win while Lockie Jones lost to Jono Cannon in the fourth set 17 points to 19.

Other results were:

Court one: Pipers v Shaws 32 points to 10.

Darryn v Jake 6-1, Noah Brown v Danielle Hornery 6-1.

Court two: Jones v Bay-leys 19 to 22. Max v Dan forfeit to Max. Shanna Nock v Cameron Toole 1-6, Tim Coombs v sub Will Markwort 1-6, Hunter Bilsborough v Greg Ridge 5-2, Beth Cannon v Nate Markwort 1-6.

Court Three: Acrets v Horneys 10 to 18.

Regan v Sam no game.

Lindy Cowhan v sub Hunter Bilsborough 1-6, Bec Jones v Henry Willis no game, Rachael Bilsborough v Zac Wheeldon 6-1.

This week’s draw, tonight: Team 1 v 3, 5 v 2, 6 v 4.