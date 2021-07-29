Forbes Small Winemakers Wine Show to return

news, local-news,

After being cancelled in 2020 due to covid related restrictions the NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show is shaping up to make a return at the end of August. NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show President Mark Watts said they are aiming to host this year's Show at the end of August, though dates may change if lockdowns across the state persist. As of Wednesday, July 28, 457 wines from across NSW and the ACT will be judged during the three day show which is set to take place from August 23-25. Mr Watts said that the number of entries is quite good considering the tough circumstances the industry has faced over the last two years. The show is open to all NSW and ACT wine producers that crush a maximum of 500 tonnes annually. Orange based winemaker Jeff Byrne will continue as Chairman of Judges at this year's Show. Jeff was the Chief Winemaker at Agnew Wines in the Hunter Valley until the end of June, 2019, before relocateding with his family to Orange to develop his own winery. He will be joined by 10 judges from various NSW Wine Regions and they will select the top wines based on their appearance, aroma, body, taste and finish. Due to current covid regulations, Mr Watts said that unlike in previous years, it is highly unlikely that they will host a public tasting after the judging concludes. However, Mr Watts said they are planning on hosting the presentation dinner which will feature the trophy winning wines. This presentation was scheduled to take place in September, but event organisers are expecting that they will have to postpone it to November depending on covid regulations. More to come. During the 2019 NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show, the judges awarded 41 gold medals, 80 silver medals and 175 bronze medals.

