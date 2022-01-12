Croquet club celebrates winners of 2021

multimedia, photos-and-video,

We had 22 players for Golf Croquet on Tuesday, December 21 (the longest day of the year). This was our last day of croquet for this year, and was followed by our annual Christmas luncheon at the Vandenberg Hotel. There were four players who managed three games: John Browne, Kevin Rubie, Tony Thomson and Jeff Liebich. The big winners: Close games: We were treated to a very delicious meal for our Christmas luncheon. Thanks to the Vandenberg staff. Special thanks to Joan Littlejohn for her slices. We also had our annual awards. Golf Croquet Men 1st Mal Smith Runner up Kevin Rubie Ladies 1st Elvy Quirk Runner up Joan Littlejohn Aussie Croquet Men 1st John Browne Runner up Kevin Rubie Ladies 1st Elvy Quirk Runner up Colleen Liebich Encouragement Awards Ray Burridge, John Farah, Merv Langfield, Neville Spry and Cheryle Toohey. Our first day of Croquet for 2022 was to be January 11, but the rain put a stop to that. 27 players turned up keen to get started again for the new year. During our Christmas break the council top dressed the courts, what a fabulous job they did, the courts now look like a bowling green. And a few players tried it out, the ball actually ran straight, so now plays like a bowling green. A very big thank you to our Forbes council for doing such a good job. That's it till our next game.

