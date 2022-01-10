COVID-19 update: more than 100 cases each in Forbes, Parkes since new year

There have been 101 cases of COVID-19 detected in Forbes and 110 in Parkes since January 1. The numbers have been steadily increasing since the first cases just before Christmas in line with the rest of NSW. There have been 95 cases detected in the same period in the extensive Cabonne shire, with the only specified communities Canowindra and Molong. Up to 8pm last night there were 520 new cases identified in the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD), with 11 in Forbes and five in Parkes. There are 22 people in hospital in our health district, none of those in intensive care. The figures are starkly different for NSW: State-wide, another 18 people died with the virus in the 24 hours to 8pm Sunday; and there are 159 in intensive care. The full story here. The WNSWLHD is now urging parents to book vaccination appointments for their children aged five to 11 years; they became eligible for vaccination as of January 10. Children aged between five and 11 will receive two, specially-sized doses of the Pfizer vaccine, eight weeks apart. Go to the Federal Government's website to find a vaccine provider: Forbes Medical Centre has confirmed its first clinic for the age group was booked on Monday, please phone for an appointment. Mark Spittal, WNSWLHD Acting Chief Executive, said NSW Health hubs in Bathurst, Orange and Dubbo would be delivering vaccinations to children, and a clinic will be coming to Parkes. "At vaccination hubs, parents and carers will need to book ahead for children's vaccines, and to make life a bit easier they'll be able to book both the first and second shots for their kids at the same time," Mr Spittal said. "Mudgee is one of six satellite sites along with Cowra, Walgett, Parkes, Cobar and the 4Ts (Tottenham, Tullamore, Trundle, Trangie) that will host clinics, and our mobile service will target our smaller and more remote communities. Details of when these services will operate will be on the WNSWLHD website, along with details on how to book." Mr Spittal said there were several important reasons to ensure children are vaccinated against COVID-19, including: Parents and carers are encouraged to use information available through NSW Health when making decisions about COVID-19 vaccines for children. More information, along with directions on how to book an appointment are available on the NSW Health website along with a 'Know The Facts' fact sheet. Adults who had both doses of COVID-19 vaccine more than four months ago are being urged to book their booster. You can do this through your local GP or pharmacy with appointments available listed on the Federal Government's COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Finder. The health district also strongly recommends that people aged 12 years and over who are severely immunocompromised have a third primary dose of vaccine from two months after their second dose.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/a42b8147-8d4f-47ad-9700-533c31bc76a3.jpg/r3_0_1196_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg