Bowls final set to be good contest

They started planning early December however Mother Nature and the unavailability of players finally saw a semi final of the Minor Triples at the 'Bowlie' played last Saturday morning. In the end it was lead Laurie Spackman, second Bob Grant and skip Sid Morris advancing to the final with a 28-11 win over Kerry Dunstan (lead), Trevor Currey (second) while their skip was Paul Baker in the scheduled 21 end game. The score may appear one-sided however that was not the case early with the Morris trio only in front 7-6 after eight ends. This proved no concern for Laurie, one of several Bowling Club members to take up the game on a more serious note last year, stated 'we are going all right and Sid is yet to hit his straps'. Hit his straps he did with his team picking up nine shots on the next four ends for 16-6 while restricting their opposition to only six more shots in the run to the judge. The final has all the markings of a game full of interest with Laurie leading against another late starter to competition club games in David Williams who on his day, like Laurie, surprises with some excellent deliveries. Seconds Bob Grant and Rob Priest are both experienced and will most likely match strides leaving it up to Sid and 'Pooch' Dukes, who while not quite as experienced as Sid can handle himself on the green. So it all points to the exciting last game in majors which all had interruptions over the last few months. For more information on bowls and what is on at the 'Bowlie' phone the club on 6852 1499. Social bowls are played every Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon, Friday evening and Sunday morning. Wednesday bowls: The first 'roll' for Wednesday bowlers in 2022 had the club welcoming visitors, Adrian Toole from Sydney, Ross Smith from Bendigo and Tony Thurtell from the Blue Mountains along with regular Eugowra visitors Cherie and Max Vincent and Jim Moloy. In all 28 enjoyed the morning. Card draw winners, and only just, were Michael Coles and Barry Shine with a 18-17 win against Phil Moran and John Kennedy over 22 ends where each pairing won 11 of these. Closer was the game between Kerry Roach and Tony Bratton sharing a score of 18-all with Cherie Vincent and Lyall Strudwick, also over 22 ends. Another game which could have gone either way had Bill Looney and Bob Grant winning 14-13 over Jim Moloy and Alf Davies in 20 ends. Max Vincent and Sid Morris had the better of Ray Dunstan and Cliff Nelson winning 17-11 in 18 ends. Ross Smith brought his best game teaming with Peter Mackay to win 19-14 over John Browne and Denny Byrnes in another 18 end game. Laurie Spackman led for Tony Thurtell to win 27-17 over Adrian Toole and his father-in-law Kerry Dunstan in another 22 end game. Fred Vogelsang received the laurels as 'player of the morning' leading for Trevor Currey to win 23-5 over 'Slippery' Ward and Paul Doust who actually led 4-1 after five ends only to wait until the last of 18 ends for their next and only other score. Protests fell on deaf ears on Wednesday December 22 when out of three games contested card drawn winners were Trevor Currey and Lyall Strudwick with a 23-12 win over Fred Vogelsang and Sid Morris. In a game of triples it was 11-all between Noel Jolliffe, Denny Byrnes and Tony Bratton who finished their 16 end game equal with Peter Greenhalgh, Kerry Roach and Kerry Dunstan. In the last game Eddie Gould returned from a spell to successfully lead for Barry Shine winning 21-17 over Geoff West and Alf Davies in game lasting 20 ends. The following week Alf Davies made it a double winning the card draw with lead John Browne downing Eugowra visitor Max Vincent and his skip Lyall Strudwick 21-19 after scoring a two on the last end. In other games Cherie Vincent went the opposite to her 'hubby' winning with Trevor Currey 21-7 over Michael Coles and Sid Morris. Only one separated Fred Vogelsang and Tony Bratton with a 22-21 win over Denny Byrnes and Kerry Dunstan. The last was a game of triples involving Bateau Bay visitor where Graeme Barkas teamed with Rebecca Roach and Geoff Williams to win 20-14 over Bill O'Connell, his wife Noeline and Barry Shine. Women's bowls: Welcome to 2022 with hopes to be a good year ladies bowls will kick off on January 19 -names in by 9am for 9.30 start selectors for January are Jill Taylor and Mell Wilson Mell will also do morning tea we hope to see you all there. Happy belated birthday to Anne Nixon and happy birthday to Colleen Liebich.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/ee350274-cfb6-4530-9789-7b7788590516.jpg/r1_353_3454_2304_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Bowls final set to be good contest