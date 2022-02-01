Community facilities set to receive upgrades

Forbes Shire will benefit from the latest round of projects rolling out to deliver new and upgraded facilities, infrastructure and programs that make a big difference to everyday life in the bush. Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Premier Sam Farraway said projects like these build upon the NSW Government's vision to help make regional NSW the best place to live, work and visit. "In the Forbes Shire, we're going to see $414,077 invested into four projects across the shire. South Circle and Grinsted Oval will receive $200,000 to construct two new Female change rooms as well as the refurbishment of the existing male change rooms. "$52,143 will be invested into the Youth and Community Centre to create access to the existing mezzanine level to improve storage, installation of a rock wall, widen the access ramp at the front entrance to ensure accessibility and compliance with the Council's Disability Inclusion Plan as well as the installation of new lounges and a tv." Mr Farraway said. "Spooner Oval will receive $161,754 to upgrade the canteen. This project will see the Canteen overhauled to improve safety, meet modern food handling standards and support local volunteers. "The final project to be funded from round four of Stronger Country Communities Funding is the Forbes Heated Pool which will receive $180,000 to upgrade to meet National Standards as well as the construction of new change rooms and amenities at the Pool." "This builds on the NSW Government's ongoing support of the Forbes Shire through the Stronger Country Community Fund delivering over $2,000,000 in funding from the first four rounds invested right across the Forbes Shire." Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole announced that 435 projects across every single one of the state's 93 regional Local Government Areas (LGAs) would receive funding under Stronger Country Communities Fund Round Four. "The Stronger Country Communities fund delivers guaranteed investment in every single regional LGA in NSW, and has seen $500 million invested across more than 1900 local projects since 2017," Mr Toole said. "About half of this latest $100 million round will deliver 189 female sporting projects, including the construction or upgrade of female changerooms, additional amenity blocks and bathrooms, and playing surfaces like netball and tennis courts. "It will also deliver hundreds of projects that make everyday life in the regions easier, for things like new playgrounds, clubhouse, art gallery renovations, streetscape, accessibility, lighting upgrades and community programs." Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said the female sporting amenities projects backed by Round Four would make it easier for women and girls to be a part of their local sports team. "Better facilities and support programs that encourage greater female participation at all levels and across all sporting codes will go a long way to levelling the playing field for women," Mrs Taylor said. "Many of Australia's elite female athletes started their career in regional NSW and we want to give the next generation every opportunity to discover, develop and hone their skills and prowess. "It is so important that our female athletes have somewhere to change before and after training or on game day, instead of having to call in at home after work or getting dressed in a parked car." The Stronger Country Communities Fund is part of the $2 billion Regional Growth Fund, which alongside the $4.2 billion Snowy Hydro Legacy Fund is delivering infrastructure and programs that generate opportunities, investment and jobs. For more information, go to: www.nsw.gov.au/SCCF.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/3e3e3979-6cec-4db3-9af8-b8c91ace449f.jpg/r0_341_1976_1457_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Community facilities set to receive upgrades