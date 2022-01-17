Welcome Lindy Hou, Paralympic gold medallist and Forbes' 2021 Australia Day ambassador

Paralympic gold medallist and world champion cyclist Lindy Hou OAM will be Forbes' Australia Day guest this year. As a small child Lindy dreamed of standing on the Olympic podium with a Gold medal around her neck. In 2004 at the Athens Paralympic Games that dream became a reality when she won a gold, two silver and one bronze medal. Lindy suffers from a degenerative eye condition called Retinitis Pigmentosa. She began losing her sight in the mid-1980s and is now almost totally blind. Thirty years ago as her sight began failing, Lindy was forced to give up playing ball sports and decided to participate in the sport of triathlon. During the early 1990s, despite her failing eyesight, Lindy represented Australia twice in the World Triathlon Championships as an able-bodied athlete for her age group. During that time Lindy was also very involved in coaching, working with a variety of sports including softball, triathlon, athletics, cycling, and strength and conditioning. In 1999 she rediscovered the joy of cycling; this time on a tandem bike. At the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games, Lindy and her pilot Janelle Lindsay were the first Australian females to win Gold. She also won two silver and a bronze. During the Games, Lindy and Janelle set the World Women's 200m Fly record of 11.675 seconds. In 2005, Lindy and her pilot Toireasa Gallagher set the One Hour World Women's Tandem record, which meant Lindy held the shortest and longest world records recognised in cycling! In 2006 Lindy won her first World Championship Rainbow Jersey. At the Beijing Paralympic Games in 2008, Lindy won another silver and bronze medal. She has now retired from Paralympic cycling but continues cycling and running. In recent years she has completed many charity bike rides including a ride from Cairns to Melbourne. She finished the Melbourne marathon. She also competed in many triathlons, and represented Australia at the World Paratriathlon Championships in London.

Welcome Lindy Hou, Paralympic gold medallist and Forbes' 2021 Australia Day ambassador