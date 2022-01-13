Forbes Men's Probus last met on Friday November 26. This was the final meeting in 2021 when our guest speaker was Forbes Mayor Cr Phyllis Miller OAM. President Robert Bryson opened the meeting by welcoming 34 members and 1 guest, accepted the apologies and handed over to Lloyd Gerdes to read the minutes of the previous meeting, etc. Normal meeting procedures followed after morning tea which, because of Christmas, was more substantial than usual. After morning tea, President Robert invited me to introduce our guest speaker Cr Phyllis Miller. Cr Miller spoke of her life experiences starting with her childhood in Binnalong, school in Hardenand Murrimburrah and her attendance at secretarial college in Young. Phyllis and Kevin married in 1972, moved to Forbes in 1973 where he took up a position with Winchcombe Carson. Their first child was born in 1973 followed by the other four in the next seven years. Kevin started his own company in 1983 with Phyllis in charge of all the bookkeeping. In a short time they employed another person and, from there, the company continued to expand. Their success only marred by the death of their 21-year-old son John in a tragic car accident. Phyllis nominated and was elected to Forbes Shire Council in 1995. Becoming very interested in local government, Phyllis was elected to the position of President of the Shires Association. For her contribution to Local Government and the Natural Environment, Phyllis was awarded the OAM in 2007. First elected in 2008 as the Mayor of Forbes Shire Council and, after a couple of breaks, she is happy to hold that same position today. As expected there were many questions which were adequately addressed. On the invitation of the President, David Williams proposed the vote of thanks and the members showed their appreciation in the usual manner. President Robert closed the meeting at 11.55 am. Publicity Officer Alister Lockhart OAM

Probus Club hears Mayor Miller's story